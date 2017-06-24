NEW YORK — Johnny Depp apologized Friday for joking about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britain, the latest example of artists using violent imagery when dealing with the president.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival, in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Glastonbury music festival on Thursday. Grant Pollard/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star then added: “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp said in a statement Friday that he did not intend any malice and was trying to be amusing.

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” the statement said. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday “the lack of outrage” over Depp’s comments was “a little troubling.”

“The president has made it clear that we should denounce violence in all of its forms. And if we are going to hold to that standard then we should agree that that standard be universally called out,” he said.

That message was undercut when an adviser to Trump’s campaign who called for Hillary Clinton to be shot visited the White House just hours before Spicer spoke to the media.

Al Baldasaro, who advised Trump on veterans issues, said last summer that he believed Clinton “committed treason” for putting American lives at risk while secretary of state. He then said “anyone that commits treason should be shot.”

