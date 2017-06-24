In January, just as the U.S. Senate was starting its new term, Sen. Susan Collins was among the first to vote in favor of “reconciliation.” That is a process that permits the Republican health bill to avoid the normal requirement of 60 votes to end Senate debate.

Her vote in favor of “reconciliation” guarantees that the mean and ugly Republican plan can become law without debate, discussion or amendment. We now see that the Republican plan gives generous tax breaks to the wealthy while throwing thousands of Mainers off the most rudimentary forms of health care.

Collins knew this last January when she lent her enthusiastic support to “reconciliation.” How many of you consider Susan Collins a moderate now?

Len Freeman

Portland

