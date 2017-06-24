SANFORD — Jimmy Kerr’s two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning that carried the Sanford Mainers to a 6-1 win over the Valley Blue Sox in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Saturday night at Goodall Park.

After an error allowed the go-ahead run to score, Kerr’s hit made it 4-1. Another run scored on a passed ball.

Perez Knowles got the win with two scoreless innings in relief of Justin Courtney, who gave up five hits and one run in six innings.

AMERICAN LEGION

FAYETTE STAPLES SWEEPS BONANZA OF SANFORD: Tim Smith pitched a four-hitter in Game 1 and Ben Lambert went five innings to win in the second game as Fayette Staples (3-2) earned 9-5 and 7-3 victories in a doubleheader at Bonanza of Sanford (1-4).

Lambert hit a two-run single in each game and an RBI double in the opener. Zach Ham also had two hits and two RBI in Game 1.

Brad Bouchard hit an RBI single and Frankie Veino tripled home a run in the first game for Bonanza. Chase Kerrigan had an RBI single in Game 2.

STAPLES CROSSING SPLITS WITH SACO & BIDDEFORD SAVINGS: Staples Crossing (4-1) got a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 6-5 win, but Owen Sullivan scattered eight hits in the second game as Saco & Biddeford Savings (2-1) earned a split with a 5-2 win, in South Berwick.

In Game 1, Cooper Whitehouse recorded the final out in the top of the seventh to get the win in relief of Shane MacNeill. Holden Jackman and Hunter Carignan each had a single and a double for Staples Crossing.

Sullivan had two hits for Saco & Biddeford Savings in Game 2. Staples Crossing got two hits apiece from Jackman and Jeremy Jacques.

