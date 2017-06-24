NEW YORK — Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched seven dazzling innings in his first shot at the New York Yankees after 12 seasons in the minors, and Carlos Gomez homered for the Texas Rangers in their 8-1 victory Saturday.

Robinson Chirinos also went deep and Elvis Andrus had a pair of run-scoring hits for the Rangers, who rebounded quickly from a difficult defeat that ended at 12:19 a.m. The teams were back on the field less than 13 hours after New York rallied to win the rain-delayed series opener 2-1 in 10 innings, and Bibens-Dirkx (3-0) lulled the Yankees’ bats to sleep.

The 32-year-old rookie, promoted to the majors last month for the first time, allowed only Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 26th home run in his fourth big league start. Filling a spot in Texas’ injury-depleted rotation, the right-hander scattered five hits and walked one while striking out three on 93 efficient pitches.

Not a bad Yankee Stadium debut for a guy who was pitching in the independent Atlantic League last year and bounced all around the minors before finally getting his chance.

Fittingly, his unusual name is misspelled in the player development section of Texas’ media guide, missing the “x” in Bibens-Dirkx.

New York, which began the day leading the AL East by a percentage point over Boston, has dropped nine of 11. Texas has won 10 of 15.

Luis Cessa (0-2) flashed sharp stuff in his 11th major league start and second this season. Pitching in place of injured CC Sabathia, the right-hander struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.

ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 2: Jason Vargas earned his major league-leading 11th victory, pitching seven efficient innings to lead surging Kansas City past visiting Toronto.

The Royals won for the 11th time in 13 games and moved over .500 for the first time this season at 37-36.

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 3: Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 2: Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and Minnesota defeated host Cleveland for the second straight day.

Dozier homered into the left-field porch on a 3-2 pitch and narrowed Cleveland’s lead over Minnesota in the AL Central to a half game.

ATHLETICS 10, WHITE SOX 2: Matt Olson hit his first two major league home runs, Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto also launched their first career shots and Oakland rolled at Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, MARLINS 3: Jon Lester gave up a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the first inning and then settled down to help the Cubs win at Miami.

Lester (5-4) went seven innings, retiring 13 in a row after Realmuto’s seventh homer of the year.

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 1: Brandon Phillips gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the third inning to continue his productive homestand, R.A. Dickey threw seven strong innings and the surging Braves beat Milwaukee.

Phillips has homered in three straight games.

NATIONALS 18, REDS 3: Michael Taylor homered twice among his four hits, Trea Turner finished 5 for 5 with a walk and Washington won at home.

Daniel Murphy had four RBI for the Nationals. His three-run double highlighted a six-run second inning against Homer Bailey, who was making his season debut.

