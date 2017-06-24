In Boise, Idaho, the 10-story tree had to be moved from the path of a hospital’s expansion.

BOISE, Idaho — Workers in Idaho prepared to inflate rolling tubes beneath a massive sequoia that grew over more than a century from a seed sent by naturalist John Muir. Then, they wrestled the tree up a ramp to street level Friday.

An aerial view shows heavy machinery used by workers as they built a structure to contain the rootball so they can move the 100-foot sequoia tree in Boise, Idaho, Thursday. Associated Press/Rebecca Boone A roughly 100-foot sequoia tree is viewed looking upward from the base of the trunk in Boise, Idaho, Friday. Associated Press/Rebecca Boone Workers, right, build a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball of the 100-foot sequoia tree whose dozens of well-developed branches, right, might make a fine network of footholds for a young climber. Associated Press/Rebecca Boone Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The 10-story-tall landmark was in the final throes of a complex effort to uproot it from the path of a Boise hospital’s expansion and move it two blocks away to city property.

Workers will use the rolling tubes to get the 800,000-pound tree to its new home, starting the journey at midnight Saturday. It is expected to arrive at noon Sunday after shutting down a busy street.

St. Luke’s Health System needs more space and is spending $300,000 to move the largest sequoia in the state rather than chopping it down and risking a public relations backlash.

Most of the soil surrounding the roots will go with it to improve the chances of the transplant succeeding.

Onlookers watched as the massive tree was prepped for its move, and some spoke about what it meant to them and how they feel about its relocation:

Christian Schaffeld lives near the tree, which he loves. But he also has a personal connection to the hospital that’s seeking more space.

“I grew up here in Boise. … I plant a lot of trees in my backyard – about 200 of them, right up the street – and I am amazed: That’s the biggest tree I’ve ever seen ever picked up and transplanted. … It’s a service to the City of Trees that kind of epitomizes Boise.”

Schaffeld said he was especially grateful that the hospital was making the effort because doctors there helped him battle cancer.

“I had Stage 4 head and neck cancer. And that’s why when I see something like this, the gift of the tree in the City of Trees, it’s amazing that St. Luke’s is doing all this.”

Schaffeld thinks it will thrive at its new location.

“Trees are amazing, and I think that tree wants to live,” he said, adding that he was likely to watch the process throughout the weekend.

Bob and Jen Stefanakos brought their kids, 7-year-old Theo and his little sister Daphne, to watch the work.

“It’s exciting because of all the action,” Theo said.

Jen Stefanakos grew up in Boise and remembers seeing the tree covered in lights during the holidays. The hospital stopped decorating it in the mid-1980s after learning the lights were damaging the sequoia.

“It’s pretty incredible. I wouldn’t have tuned in to it had it not been for my husband explaining the expertise and the expense that everybody’s willing to put forth to see this done,” she said. “And now that I know there’s such value placed on it, it’s amazing.

“I mean, it’s a 105-year-old tree.”

