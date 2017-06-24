WARREN — A 2½-week-old girl died overnight Friday in Warren, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The death was discovered by the 26-year-old father and 21-year-old mother, and they immediately reported it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived on the scene about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and took the deceased child to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

The death will be investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which according to state protocol investigates all deaths of children under the age of 3.

