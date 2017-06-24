BOSTON — JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Saturday night.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost for only the third time in their last 13 home games.

Red Sox Manager John Farrell argues with third-base umpire Bill Miller after a balk call that allowed a run to score Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell was ejected, and Boston lost, 6-3. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Ramirez (7-5) allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts after lasting just three innings and giving up five runs in his previous start.

Blake Parker struck out pinch-hitter Chris Young with the bases loaded for the final out after Boston scored twice in the ninth.

David Price (2-2) had a decent outing for the third time in six starts, allowing three runs – two earned – with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Red Sox Manager John Farrell was ejected by third-base umpire and crew chief Bill Miller after Fernando Abad was called for a balk in the seventh inning, allowing Maybin to score a run that made it 5-1.

Farrell was tossed after Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time. Abad stopped his motion to the plate and was called for a balk.

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell got into a heated argument with Miller and was given his first ejection of the season.

The Angels took advantage of shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ throwing error for an unearned run and that put them ahead 2-1 in the fourth.

Danny Espinosa reached on the error, stole second and scored when Eric Young Jr. doubled inside the first-base bag.

Luis Valbuena’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Maybin added his RBI double in the seventh.

Martin Maldonado’s RBI single gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Moreland homered into the first row of Green Monster seats in left-center, a shot estimated at 429 feet.

