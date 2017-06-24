It was a good news/bad news kind of day Saturday for the Portland Sea Dogs.

The good news was very good: Utility player Tzu-Wei Lin was promoted from Portland to the Boston Red Sox for Saturday night’s game at Fenway Park.

Danny Mars of the Portland Sea Dogs slides past Osvaldo Abreu of the Harrisburg Senators and into second base Saturday night during the second inning of Portland's 6-5 setback at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Joel Page Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

As for the bad, the Sea Dogs lost 6-5 to the Harrisburg Senators before a soldout Hadlock Field crowd of 7,368.

Raudy Read’s two-run homer off Taylor Grover in the ninth was the winner.

Portland (32-37) had rallied with a three-run eighth inning, on RBI hits from Michael Chavis, Henry Urrutia and Jake Romanski.

Urrutia, a recently signed free-agent outfielder, had two doubles. Chavis was 1 for 4.

Chad De La Guerra reached base four times, with a double, two walks, and a hit by pitch on the knee that forced him to leave the game in the eighth inning.

Sea Dogs starter Teddy Stankiewicz put in a quality start, giving up four runs (three earned) over six innings. Harrisburg (31-41) scored three in the first inning. Jose Marmolejos added a solo home run in the fifth.

Reliever Josh Smith was in line for the win after two scoreless innings. Grover (1-3) began the ninth with a walk. After a strikeout, he ran a full count to Read, who crushed his home run over the left- field wall.

Read took his time around the bases. Romanski, the catcher, spoke to him and the benches emptied, but there were no altercations.

Lin, 23, was called to Boston to replace Josh Rutledge, who went on the disabled list with a concussion.

The Red Sox made room for Lin on the 40-man roster by moving Brock Holt to the 60-day disabled list. Lin wasn’t in the starting lineup Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

After two struggling seasons at the plate in Portland, Lin hit .302 with an .870 OPS this season.

“He was playing with a chip on his shoulder,” Sea Dogs Manager Carlos Febles said.

“He was a different player this year, more aggressive. It started working out for him.”

NOTES: Rafael Devers was the designated hitter for Portland and went 0 for 5. … Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez might make a rehab start Thursday with the Sea Dogs, according to reports out of Boston. Rodriguez, who is on the disabled list with knee trouble, pitched a simulated game Saturday in Boston and is scheduled for a rehab appearance Thursday. Portland is the preferred destination because Triple-A Pawtucket will be playing in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

