TRACK AND FIELD

True misses out on world championships, places fourth in 5,000 at U.S. championships

Ben True of North Yarmouth fell just shy of qualifying for the world championships as he placed fourth in the 5,000 meters late Friday night in the U.S. track and field championships in Sacramento, California.

Paul Chelimo won the race in 13 minutes, 8.62 seconds. True (13:17.94) was outsprinted by Eric Jenkins (13:15.74) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Ryan Hill (13:16.99) for the other two spots on the world championships team. Riley Masters of Bangor finished ninth (13:40.14).

In the 800, Isaiah Harris of Lewiston qualified for Sunday’s final by posting the third-fastest time in the semifinals – 1:45.77.

Kate Hall of Casco was to compete Saturday in the long jump but withdrew because of a leg injury.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Calgary Flames made the biggest move on Day 2 of the NHL draft, acquiring 26-year-old defenseman Travis Hamonic from the Islanders.

Calgary sent first- and second-round picks next year plus a future second-round pick to New York while receiving a future fourth-round selection.

• The Boston Bruins made five selections on the draft’s second day, including University of Maine recruit Jeremy Swayman,

The Bruins picked Swayman, an 18-year-old goalie, in the fourth round, No. 111 overall. Swayman is from Anchorage, Alaska, and played last season with Sioux Falls of the USHL.

The Bruins also took three players from Canadian junior leagues – center Jack Studnicka (second round, No. 53 overall), center Cedric Pare (sixth, No. 173) and defenseman Daniel Bukac (seventh, No. 204) – along with Swedish junior defenseman Victor Berglund (seventh, No. 195).

GOLF

PGA: Jordan Spieth closed with a 20-foot birdie putt for a 4-under 66 in the Travelers Championship, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third straight round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Spieth had a 12-under 198 total. Boo Weekley was second after a 65.

LPGA: So Yeon Ryu shot a course-record 10-under 61 in the NW Arkansas Championship to take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Rogers, Arkansas.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sergio Garcia carded a 5-under 67 to join Richard Bland in a share of the lead after the third round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Paul Broadhurst shot a 3-under 69 in Madison, Wisconsin, to maintain a two-stroke lead in the American Family Insurance Open.

– Staff and news service report

