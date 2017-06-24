CONCORD, N.H. — A woman accused of injecting drugs into a New Hampshire mother in “full-blown labor” has reached a plea deal that’ll be revealed in the coming week.

The Concord Monitor reports that 38-year-old Rhianna Frenette is due to appear Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court. Terms of the plea agreement haven’t been disclosed.

The newspaper says the news comes days after her former housemate, Felicia Farruggia, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct for allowing herself to be injected with a syringe. Farruggia received a one-year sentence, the maximum for the misdemeanor.

Police said Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful last year. Firefighters later arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

