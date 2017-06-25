SIDNEY – Here is a splendid, multifaceted property that gives “living on the lake” a whole new meaning.

First, that’s because the 2006, year-round custom home inherited the footprint of a classic cottage that stood very close to the water – much closer than one could build today. There is only about 30 feet of level back lawn between the house and the beauty of nine-mile Lake Messalonskee, one of the famed Belgrade Lakes.

Second, consider the generous frontage: 415 feet, extending from the protection of Loon Haven Cove to the south, then north along the property’s edge past reeds and rocks into a broad inlet. The westerly views are awesome, the site is blessedly secluded down a private road, and on this sunny late-spring morning, alive with songbirds. Yes, there is a dock. And a screen summer house nearby.

That classic guest cottage is still here, a couple of hundred feet away, past some of the lot’s many lovely raised garden beds. It’s a one-bedroom, one-bath, lake-facing charmer, with lots of handsome paneling, and it has significant income-producing potential as a rental.

More potential is seen in a second outbuilding, which sits a bit farther back with an RV hookup alongside. This newer structure features a huge workshop with plentiful built-ins on the first floor – which also could be a two-vehicle garage – and finished space including kitchenette and a full bath above.

And the home? Finely finished, open-concept, with two bedrooms, an office, three full baths, and a sparkling kitchen with Corian surfaces and maple cabinetry. The living room has a gas fireplace and accesses the elevated, enclosed back porch. The spacious master suite has a large dressing room, or office, that could become a walk-in closet.

The home is also almost entirely ADA compliant, with a staircase lift from the lower level.

The property at 66 Juniper Lane, Sidney, is listed for sale at $599,900 by Harrison Wolfington of Laflin & Wolfington Really in Hallowell, and is being shown by appointment. Annual taxes are $3,396. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Harrison at 592-8844, 629-9223, or at [email protected].

Photos by Michael McDougal, MaineHomePhotos.com. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.