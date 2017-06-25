WELLS — A reported shark sighting has created some excitement.

Wells police Sgt. Adam Shaw said local police cleared swimmers from the water Sunday afternoon as a precaution after the report of a shark near the Wells-Ogunquit town line.

He says swimmers were allowed back in the water at 3:15 p.m. at Wells Beach and Drake’s Island.

Shaw says the initial report came from a paddleboarder who said the shark was as long or longer than his 12-foot board. A second report came from an individual who thought it was a harmless basking shark.

