Amy Richardson of Limington was devastated when her stepfather died in 2014. But the way she handled her grief ended up helping others going through the same thing.

Richardson had been making jewelry for more than a decade, and knew the technique of glass fusing. What would happen, she wondered, if she added some of her stepfather’s ashes during the process? The result was a simple, understated necklace that she started wearing every day. If she wanted to share the story behind the necklace with others, she could, but otherwise, unless she told them, no one knew it contained a bit of her stepfather.

The necklace helped her so much, she started her own business called 919 Cremation Jewelry. The date 9/19 has personal significance, she said, and in numerology represents new beginnings.)

“I really wanted to do this for other people because it really helped me as far as dealing with grief and loss and the whole healing aspect of it,” she said. “Just being able to wear the necklace every single day and knowing he was with me was really helpful.”

Richardson makes the jewelry with both human and pet remains. When she receives an order, she sends out an ashes collection kit with instructions. She encourages people to enclose a photo of their loved one or pet, or make a note of a loved one’s favorite song. She displays the photos or listens to the music while she makes the jewelry; it’s a sign of respect.

“I really want to honor that individual throughout this process,” she said. “I also burn sage. It just creates a nice, peaceful environment.”

Richardson makes necklaces and earrings for women, and items such as cufflinks, key rings and tie clips for men. Most of her customers are women. One woman whose father had died ordered a sapphire blue necklace for her sister to wear as “something blue” on her wedding day, so their father could walk her down the aisle in spirit. A woman with cancer pre-ordered jewelry for her family so they would have something to remember her by after she died. Women also tend to be the ones buying the men’s jewelry. Richardson said. A bride, for example, might buy a pair of cufflinks for the groom to wear on their wedding day as a way to include in the celebration a relative who has died.

“It’s something you can touch,” Richardson said.

The necklaces range from $75 to $140, and the average price is $100.

To view more samples or order, go to 919cremationjewelry.com.

