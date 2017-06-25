A woman accidentally shot herself Friday night in Knox County, WCSH reported.

Amber Kinney, 22, was found bleeding with a gunshot wound to her abdomen by Knox County deputies who administered first-aid to the victim.

Kinney’s live-in boyfriend, Sam Ryan, 21, told police he woke up to the sound of a gunshot.

Knox County deputies concluded Kinney had picked up a loaded 9mm handgun, which accidentally discharged into her stomach.

Kinney was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center, Rockport, where she is in stable condition.

