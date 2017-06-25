CAPE ELIZABETH — Carson Sullivan struck out eight and allowed three hits to lift Cape Elizabeth to a 5-1 win over Biddeford in a Junior Legion baseball game Sunday.
Alex Bozek drove home Zack Fitts with the go-ahead run as Cape Elizabeth (3-1) broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Biddeford is now 0-3.
CHEBEAGUE ISLAND BOATYARD SWEEPS BANGOR: Luke Waeldner lined a two-run single as Cheabeague Island (7-0) overcame a 4-2 deficit with eight runs in the fourth inning to win the second game of a doubleheader with Bangor (0-6) 10-5 in Yarmouth.
Chebeague Island had three-run sixth inning to win the first game, 8-5.
Toby Burgmaier and Ben Norton powered the inning with consecutive RBI singles.
TWILIGHT LEAGUE
AERO HEATING & VENTILATION 8, ON TARGET 1: Nate Cyr singled home a run in a four-run fifth inning, then added a two-run homer run in the ninth to lift Aero (5-4) past On Target (3-5) in Cumberland.
EMPIRE LEAGUE
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 10, PUERTO RICO 3: Branden Henriquez allowed one run through six innings as the Surge (2-1) beat Puerto Rico (1-2) in Old Orchard Beach.
Parker Franklin had a two-run single for OOB, while Mike Davis, Doug Matas, Jake Simpson and Tony Bakeris added doubles.