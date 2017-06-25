NEW YORK — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will go on the disabled list after injuring his ribcage on the right side during a check swing in the first inning of New York’s 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday.

Hicks was removed from the game before the fifth inning.

“They said the process is about three to four weeks,” Hicks said. “I’ll do my best to get it done before that.”

Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees might activate outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the DL on Monday.

Ellsbury has been out since May 24 with a concussion but played his second minor league rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

New York was also without second baseman Starlin Castro, who got a shot in his wrist Saturday. Girardi said the wrist has bothered Castro for six weeks, but added that it’s “not a serious injury.”

“We said, let’s get (the shot) because you’ll get more than 24 hours (rest) in a sense, going from a day game to a night game,” Girardi said.

MARLINS: Manager Don Mattingly made out Miami’s lineup unaware he was making Ichiro Suzuki the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.

“He doesn’t play like that,” said Mattingly.

When the 43-year-old Suzuki started in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, he surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

Tim Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. Tebow entered his final Fireflies game batting .222 with three home runs and 23 RBI.

Orioles: Zach Britton (left forearm strain) pitched a scoreless inning Saturday for Class-A Delmarva and will make his fourth rehab appearance Monday at Double-A Bowie. The closer could return July 5.

MILWAUKEE: The Brewers claimed catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers from Oakland. The 32-year-old Vogt, an All-Star in 2015 and 2016, was hitting .217 when he was designated for assignment by the A’s on Thursday.

