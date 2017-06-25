LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more homers from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger in rallying past the Colorado Rockies 12-6 Sunday.

The Dodgers’ string is their longest since they won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.

Cody Bellinger watches his two-run home run in the third inning Sunday against Colorado. Bellinger homered twice and the Dodgers won 12-6. Associated Press/Chris Carlson Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (1-2) threw four wild pitches in the late innings, all of them scoring at least one run.

Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and hit an RBI double for the Dodgers’ final run. Jansen also walked his first batter of the season after striking out 51.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 2: Scooter Gennett homered and had four hits, and Cincinnati scored five times in the first inning on its way to a win over Washington.

The Reds won for just the second time in 15 games. Gennett’s four hits were his most since he got five while becoming the 17th major league player homer four times in a game on June 6.

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 0: Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park’s right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped Milwaukee beat Julio Teheran in Atlanta.

MARLINS 4, CUBS 2: Chicago wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs while losing in Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, PHILLIES 1: Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning and Arizona extended the best start in franchise history with a win over Philadelphia in Phoenix.

METS 8, GIANTS 2: Rene Rivera homered twice, Rafael Montero pitched into the sixth inning in a spot start and visiting New York swept sliding San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, ROYALS 2: Closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues, and Toronto avoided a sweep by winning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jose Bautista homered and drove in a season-high four runs and Francisco Liriano earned his 100th career victory.

On Saturday, Osuna said he was out of sorts mentally and feeling anxious.

RANGERS 7, YANKEES 6: Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson each homered off Michael Pineda to build a seven-run lead, and Texas held on in New York.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 0: Ervin Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and Minnesota finished a sweep on the road, beating Cleveland to move back into first place in the AL Central.

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 5: Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and Baltimore, boosted by three home runs, won in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Sonny Gray allowed four hits in seven innings, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth, and Oakland rallied to win in Chicago.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 2: George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis hit long home runs and Houston Astros wrapped up a 6-1 roadtrip with a win in Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 6, PADRES 5: Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help Detroit snap an eight-game losing streak with a win in San Diego.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.