SUNDAY

Youth Field Day, 8 a.m. in Phippsburg

The Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association is hosting a Summer Youth Field Day at the Sportsmen’s Association’s Clubhouse and Outdoor Education Center on Route 209, Main Road, in Phippsburg. There will be hour-long sessions on archery, target shooting, and kayaking. Each activity will be taught by an instructor. All equipment provided.

Youth must be accompanied by an adult. No charge. Lunch to be provided.

WEDNESDAY

Mountain Lions in Maine, 7 p.m. in Damariscotta

BookSpeak, a literary forum based in Damariscotta, will hold a panel discussion by scientists and environmental writers titled “Mountain Lions in Maine: Rewilding the Maine Woods” at Damariscotta River Association’s Round Top Farm, located at 3 Round Top Lane.

Panelists include environmental journalist and author Will Stolzenburg, endangered species specialist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Mark McCollough, the association’s vice president, Peter McKinley, and Chris Spatz, the Cougar Rewilding Foundation president. Tickets are $8 in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/2958371 or 800-838-3006 or $10 on the day of the event.

UPCOMING

Loons from the Lake, 10 a.m., July 22, Rangeley

The Rangeley Region Lake Cruises will offer a summer program on the life, habits and reproduction of the loon. It will include a presentation by biologists from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Brookfield Renewable and Biodiversity Research Institute, as well as lunch and a loon cruise on Rangeley Lake. The presentation will be in the Rangeley Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc Village. For the presentation in the museum there is a $5 requested donation. The lunch and the biologists’ presentation costs $13 and the cruise is $40. To register, call 670-8391 or email [email protected] For more information go to rangeleylakecruises.com.

