The Harrisburg Senators pounded out 15 hits and routed the Portland Sea Dogs 11-4 Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.
The Sea Dogs’ highlights included a Michael Chavis home run, Rafael Devers reaching base four times (single and three walks), and Henry Urrutia going 3 for 4 with a double.
But for most of Sunday, this game belonged to the Senators. Harrisburg got home runs from Drew Ward and Mario Lisson to bolster the attack.
Starter Elih Villanueva (1-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 31/3 innings.
The Sea Dogs (32-38) play host to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7 p.m. Monday. Harrisburg (32-41) will be home against Reading.
This story will be updated.