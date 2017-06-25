The Harrisburg Senators pounded out 15 hits and routed the Portland Sea Dogs 11-4 Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs’ highlights included a Michael Chavis home run, Rafael Devers reaching base four times (single and three walks), and Henry Urrutia going 3 for 4 with a double.

Sea Dogs pitcher Elih Villaneuva throws to first after fielding a ground ball by Harrisburg's Yadiel Hernandez in the second inning of Portland's 11-4 loss Sunday at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Jill Brady Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

But for most of Sunday, this game belonged to the Senators. Harrisburg got home runs from Drew Ward and Mario Lisson to bolster the attack.

Starter Elih Villanueva (1-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 31/3 innings.

The Sea Dogs (32-38) play host to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7 p.m. Monday. Harrisburg (32-41) will be home against Reading.

This story will be updated.

