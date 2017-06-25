AUTO RACING

Luce storms to victory at Oxford Plains Speedway

Glen Luce of Turner cruised to victory in the 50-lap Super Late Model feature at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday night.

Luce went from last to first in his 12-lap heat race, then dominated the field in the feature.

Alan Tardiff of Lyman finished second, while Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire took third.

Other winners Saturday were: Billy Childs Jr. of Leeds in the Street Stock feature; Cam Childs of Leeds in the Bandits race; Erik Hodgkins of Minot in the Figure 8 race; and Andy Hill of Waterford, Vermont in the North East Classic Lites 20 lap features.

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that threatens to sour their good relations.

Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to crash into him.

An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty, but Hamilton lost valuable time changing a loose headrest at the same time that Vettel served his time penalty.

Soccer

MLS: The San Jose Earthquakes fired coach Dominic Kinnear and assistant John Spencer, naming former player Chris Leitch the replacement head coach.

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: World champion Germany reached the Confederations Cup semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Cameroon, which had a player sent off after confusion with experimental video replays.

Germany was leading through Kerem Demirbay’s 48th-minute strike when Cameroon had Sebastien Siani wrongly sent off, even after a challenge on Emre Can was reviewed by the video assistant referee.

n Martin Rodriguez salvaged a draw for Chile against a tenacious Australian side to ensure his team qualified for the Confederations Cup semifinals.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Karima Christmas-Kelly scored 24 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 96-82 in Arlington, Texas for their fourth win in a row.

Theresa Plaisance added 16 points while Skylar Diggins-Smith had 15 points and nine assists for Dallas (8-8).

n Tayler Hill scored 10 of her 17 points in the decisive second quarter and the Washington Mystics cruised to a 97-63 win over the Chicago Sky in Bridgeview, Illinois.

TENNIS

GERRY WEBBER OPEN: Roger Federer defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 to win the tournament in Halle, Germany for a record ninth time.

Playing in his 140th career final, Federer saved the only break point he faced and converted four of his eight opportunities to clinch his 92nd career title in 53 minutes.

AEGON CLASSIC: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Birmingham, England to win her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home.

Kvitova was playing only her second tournament and seventh match since she was attacked in December.

QUEEN’S: Feliciano Lopez saved a match point as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career, in London.

The 35-year-old Spaniard failed to break the serve of fourth-seeded Cilic throughout the grass-court final but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8) in a match lasting around 21/2 hours.

– Staff and news service report

