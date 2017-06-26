Trey Ball put together one of his finest Double-A performances Monday night, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats before 4,770 at Hadlock Field.

Ball (2-6) did hit two batters and walked five, but mostly on full counts.

Trey Ball pitches for Portland in the first inning Monday night at Hadlock Field. Ball held the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in check to get the win. Staff photo by Joel Page Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“They were deep counts and just missing spots,” Ball said. “I’d get the next guy to roll over and get some double plays, so that was nice.”

When Ball looked like he might lose it, he rebounded. He began the fourth inning by hitting a batter on an 0-2 count. He began the next batter 2-0, but then got a double-play grounder. Ball began the sixth with two walks, but got another double play.

“My two-seam fastball was working for me tonight,” said Ball, who had one strikeout. “They weren’t chasing the slider or the change-up. Just let (the two-seam fastballs) play and let the defense work.”

Ball, who gave up a single in the second inning, left in the seventh with two runners on and no outs. Reliever Luis Ysla got out of the jam. Ysla allowed one run in the eighth, and Bobby Poyner pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Henry Urrutia and Jeremy Barfield knocked in two runs. Nick Longhi singled in a run. Danny Mars went 3 for 4 and Chad De La Guerra was 2 for 4 to lead the Sea Dogs (33-38). New Hampshire dropped to 31-44.

One of the highlights of the night came while the Sea Dogs were making warm-up throws before the fourth inning. They stopped to watch the video board, which replayed the first major league hit by their former teammate, Tzu-Wei Lin, in his first at-bat at Fenway. Lin was called up to Boston on Saturday.

“That was awesome,” Mars said. “Sometimes you get caught up in the game and forget why you’re out there, and then you look up and see that.”

NOTES: Third baseman Rafael Devers sat out with a sore knee and will likely miss a few games … Michael Chavis played third. He went 0 for 4, but is still batting .333 after four games … Poyner’s ERA dropped to 0.68 … The Sea Dogs made it official, announcing that Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will make a rehab start Thursday. Rodriguez last pitched at Hadlock in 2014, after he was traded from Baltimore … To make room for Henry Owens on Portland’s roster, pitcher Elih Villanueva was transferred to Lowell … Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett will throw out the first pitch Tuesday and be available for autographs.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-6411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: @ClearTheBases

