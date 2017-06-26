Scarborough police said they arrested a Bangor woman Monday after she led officers on a car chase through Scarborough and South Portland.

Crystal Wells, 35, was charged with violation of bail conditions, eluding an officer, domestic violence reckless conduct, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Wells was also summonsed for failure to wear a seat belt.

Scarborough officers stopped Wells near the intersection of Payne Road and Southborough Drive for a seat belt violation around 2:30 p.m., according to a statement posted on the Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook page. The officers determined that Wells’ bail conditions prohibited her from having contact with her female passenger.

When the officers approached her after checking records, Wells accelerated and sped away, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit into South Portland before she returned to Scarborough, police said.

Officers disabled Wells’ 2010 Nissan Altima on Mussey Road in the vicinity of Eight Corners. Scarborough police did not explain how they disabled Wells’ vehicle.

