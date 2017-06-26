Mid Coast Hospital

Julian Rubert Archibald Myall, born June 7 to Margaret Katherine (Purnell) Myall and James Myall of Topsham. Grandparents are Phyllis Hill of Bath; Peter Myall of New Canaan, Connecticut; and Julia Liberty of Galway, Ireland. Great-grandparents are James and Brenda Liberty of Benfleet, England.

Garrett Andrew Bonang, born June 9 to Melissa Rae (Soule) Streevey and Stephen Allan Bonang of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Phyllis and Robert Soule and MaryBeth and Allan Bonang, all of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Alden and Emelda Bonang of Topsham, Stephen and Carolyn Pitcher of Bremen, and Dorothy Wroble of Indiana.

Southern Maine Health Care

Xander Henri Gonneville, born June 7 to Joey and Sarah (St. Onge) Gonneville of Biddeford. Grandparents are Michael and Ann-Marie St. Onge and Andre and Judy Gonneville, all of Biddeford.

Zavier Thomas-Alan Kimball, born June 8 to Aaron Kimball and Brooke Riddle of Biddeford. Grandparents are Tammy Riddle of Sanford and Paul Gregoire, Debra Griffiths and Roger Kimball, all of Biddeford.

Sierra Renee Belanger, born June 12 to Joseph and Tasha (Pierce) Belanger of Waterboro. Grandparents are Gail Pierce and Rey and April Belanger, all of Waterboro.

Jayde Cary Cormier, born June 12 to Tylor and Kristin (Fecteau) Cormier of North Waterboro. Grandparents are Gary and Patty Fecteau of North Waterboro, Ed and Tammy Dube of Alfred, and Dennis and Delores Cormier of Waterboro.

Gabriella Jennie Gilbert, born June 12 to Jose Gilbert and Casse Keaton of Biddeford. Grandparents are Suzette Lee Belyea and Clarence Wayne Keaton, both of Houlton, and Reggie Gilbert and Aurora Cantara of Biddeford.

Julius Jeffrey-James Davis, born June 13 to Jeffrey Davis and Kerry Burgess of Old Orchard Beach. Grandparents are Norma Adorno of Biddeford; Rolando Adorno of South Carolina; Charlene Davidson of St. Cloud, Florida; and Jeffrey Davis Sr. of Waterboro.

Zuko Glazier Murphy, born June 14 to Joseph and Kristen (Webber) Murphy of Sanford. Grandparents are Robert and Heidi Glazier of Hiarm, Thomas Tripp III of Bernard and Tanya Shaw of Sanford.

Dominic Anthony Massaro, born June 14 to Daniel Massaro and Elizabeth Winter of Kennebunk. Grandparents are Mark and Kathleen Winter of Canton, Connecticut, and Richard and Tracy Massaro of Hamden, Connecticut.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.