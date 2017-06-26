LOS ANGELES — A hand-drawn map that shows Walt Disney’s original ideas for Disneyland has sold at auction for $708,000.

The founder of Van Eaton Galleries in Los Angeles says a private collector cast the winning bid Sunday. Mike Van Eaton says it is the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold.

Walt Disney commissioned the map in 1953 to drum up interest and investments in his new amusement-park concept. Many of the ideas shown on the map became realities when Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, in 1955.

The name of the American collector who bought the map Sunday was not revealed.

—From news services

