KENNEBUNK

Museum offers garden event, tour of collections

The Brick Store Museum is hosting events this week, all at the museum at 117 Main St. unless otherwise noted.

• On Saturday, the community is invited to Vintage Day at the Museum, with a “Make Your Own Victory Garden,” both from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Enjoy a “Night at Our Museum” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday that celebrates the facility’s birthday, with behind-the-scenes tours of its collections, and music, snacks and activities under the stars. $6, free for children under 16.

For more details, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

• The museum’s annual members meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells. Members are invited to enjoy the Wells Reserve at Laudholm with a cocktail hour and updates from the museum.

CAMDEN

Butterfly expert to lead insect-themed nature walk

As part of the Coastal Mountains Nature Program series, an early-summer nature walk will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Led by Roger Rittmaster, author of “Butterflies Up Close: A Guide to Butterfly Photography,” the walk will be an exploration of early-summer insects inhabiting the wetlands and fields of the Camden Snow Bowl ski area. Early July is the peak of butterfly diversity in midcoast Maine.

Meet in the Camden Snow Bowl parking lot, with water and sensible shoes.

For more details, contact Polly Jones at 236-7091 or at [email protected]

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society hosts 42nd strawberry festival

The 42nd annual New Gloucester Historical Society strawberry festival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, just off Route 231.

The event will include fresh strawberries, homemade biscuits, Hodgman’s Frozen Custard, live music from the Berry Berry Good Band, and sales of baked goods.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.