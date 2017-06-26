Christine Burns Rudalevige of Brunswick took home an award Friday from The Readable Feast food-writing/cookbook contest for “Green Plate Special: Sustainable and Delicious Recipes,” which is based on a weekly column in the Maine Sunday Telegram of the same name.

Her book, published by Islandport Press in May, won in the Socially Conscious category. It also earned an honorable mention in the category of Best Cookbook.

Christine Burns Rudalevige at The Readable Feast awards ceremony in Boston last Friday. Photo by Peggy Grodinsky Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The awards were announced during a ceremony at the Boston Public Library, the second annual awards given by The Readable Feast – a program of the Boston-based nonprofit Let’s Talk About Food – that promotes New England cookbooks and food writing.

Rudalevige, a recipe developer and tester and a cooking teacher, was in excellent company; other winners included “Soframiz” by Ana Sortun and Maura Kilpatrick for Best Cookbook; “The Essential Oyster” by Rowan Jacobson for Single Subject; “Out of Line” by Barbara Lynch for Food Writing/Memoir; and “Black Trumpet” by Berwick resident Evan Mallett as Book of the Year. (Full disclosure: I was a judge for the 2017 awards but recused myself from voting on “Green Plate Special.”)

