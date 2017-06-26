The American Health Care Act passed by the House of Representatives would take health care away from 23 million Americans, including 116,800 Mainers. Sen. Susan Collins must vote “no” on the Senate bill.

As a freelancer, I’ve only been able to afford health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act. Making it completely unaffordable for so many people simply to further line the pockets of the ultra-wealthy would be a despicable act. I’d like to think we as a country are better than that.

We’ve seen that the Senate bill is like the House’s: It will increase out-of-pocket costs, cause premiums to skyrocket, charge older Americans way more, take away coverage for basic benefits such as hospital stays and maternity care, return us to the days of lifetime caps and far more, all while gutting Medicaid.

It’s no secret that the Affordable Care Act has flaws, but Sen. Collins should help fix them instead of taking us backward. Voting “yes” on the Senate health care bill would be a vote directly against me, my family and all Mainers.

Meredith Finn

Portland

