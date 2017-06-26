Most people look forward for weeks to their summer vacation, and whether are you are only taking one week or fortunate to have more, the weather can make or break a vacation.

Inevitably there is a week in the summer that is perfect and a week that isn’t so great for a vacation. This week is in the higher end of the scale. It won’t be 100 percent perfect, but it will be pretty nice.

The best days will be today, Wednesday and Thursday, but the other days are not washouts. A series of upper-level disturbances will bring a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening hours almost every day this week. The highest risk will be over the mountains and foothills with the lowest chances of rainfall over the coastal plane. Not everyone will see showers, but many towns will get some rain over the next 4 days.

Notice the areas of showers popping up and moving through New England. They are small, fast moving and won’t reach everyone.

Before the showers, sunshine fills the skies. Humidity levels are on the lower end of the scale, increasing briefly in the hours before any showers. Overall, this is a low humidity period and a welcome forecast for those who don’t like the sticky air of mid summer.

Temperatures will be seasonable to start this week. There won’t be any big heat and only a slow increase in humidity for Thursday.

Weather for Friday and into the weekend still is a bit murky. The models have clouds and cooler air to the north with very humid and hot air south of us Friday. Where the boundary between the two sets up will dramatically impact the weather this weekend.

Some parts of the state may end up on the warm side this weekend and could see readings into the mid-80s and lower 90s. If your town is on the cooler side that will mean more clouds and readings in the 70s to near 80. When boundaries like this are near, the chance of downpours is quite high.

As the air does become more humid, the downpours can become heavier with quick street flooding and torrential rains. These showers should not last too long, but you should be aware they are going to be in the forecast much of this week.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

