CLEVELAND — Indians Manager Terry Francona left Cleveland’s game against the Texas Rangers because he wasn’t feeling well.

Francona spoke at his usual press availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Cleveland player Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before the first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It’s not clear when Francona left.

Francona, 57, was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Francona returned to work the following night.

Francona missed a game last season in August after experiencing chest pains.

n Cleveland activated outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list.

Outfielder Daniel Robertson and right-hander Shawn Armstrong were optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Brantley hasn’t played since June 14 because of a sprained left ankle. Guyer has been on the DL since May 13 because of a sprained left wrist.

TRADE: The Miami Marlins traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers – right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee.

Hechavarria, 28, has been on the disabled list since May 10 because of a strained left oblique but was on a minor league rehab assignment. He was hitting .277 with one homer and six RBI in 20 games, and hadn’t made an error this year. He’s a career .255 hitter in six seasons.

Lee, 23, was an All-Star this season in the Double-A Southern League. Clark, 22, is in Class A.

RANGERS: Left-hander Cole Hamels was activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start against Cleveland.

Hamels was out for eight weeks because of a strained oblique muscle. He was injured warming up for a scheduled start May 2 against Houston and was placed on the DL on April 30 in a retroactive move.

Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts. He made two minor league rehab starts.

Outfielder Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He was promoted on Saturday and homered for his first major league hit Sunday in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees.

YANKEES: New York activated outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list and put him back into the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

Second baseman Starlin Castro also returned to the lineup, batting second after getting a shot in his wrist Saturday. Castro injured his hamstring early in the game and departed.

The Yankees also recalled infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Outfielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the disabled list, and the Yankees optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Mason Williams to Triple-A.

ROCKIES: Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled because of a strained right shoulder that had kept him out the past three games.

Manager Bud Black said neither the training staff nor Gonzalez were sure he would be ready by the start of a weekend series Friday at Arizona. Gonzalez is expected to return next Monday.

Colorado also placed lefty starter Tyler Anderson on the DL because of inflammation in the back of his left knee near the hamstring. He felt it during his Sunday start at Dodger Stadium in what had been described as a cramp, but the Rockies thought it could become a strain and made the precautionary move to shut him down.

