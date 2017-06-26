CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBI to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 on Monday night.

The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.

The Indians scored a run in the fourth, four in the fifth, took the lead with five in the sixth and added three in the seventh.

The Indians scored a run in the fourth, four in the fifth, took the lead with five in the sixth and added three in the seventh.

Chisenhall’s two-run single with the bases loaded put Cleveland ahead 10-9. Lindor, Santana, Roberto Perez and Jason Kipnis also drove in runs in the inning.

Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo each homered off Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, but then the Indians’ offense finally woke up after being shut out twice while losing three straight to the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland set a season high in runs, matched a season best with 19 hits and was 11 for 28 with runners in scoring position. Every starter except Kipnis had at least two hits.

Bryan Shaw (2-2) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for the win.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 4: Anthony Rizzo and Ian Haps each hit an RBI single and Javier Baez added an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and the Cubs survived a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth to win at Washington.

An RBI single by Matt Wieters, a two-run double by Stephen Drew and a wild pitch enabled the Nationals to cut their deficit to one run, but Wade Davis struck out Ryan Zimmerman with runners at second and third to end the game.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 1: Zack Greinke pitched five effective innings after a shaky start, Daniel Descalso had three RBI and Arizona rolled to a win at home.

The Diamondbacks took advantage of a rough outing by Nick Pivetta (1-4) in the series finale, racking up six runs in less than three innings against the rookie right-hander.

Chris Herrmann led off the first inning with a homer and Greinke (9-4) allowed a run and three hits with five strikeouts.

Arizona won for the 12th time in 14 games to extend the best start in team history (49-28).

Pivetta gave up a homer to the first batter, a line drive into the pool in right field by Herrmann. Descalso had a run-scoring single in the second inning, then Pivetta had trouble finding the strike zone, walking three straight batters for another run.

Descalso added a two-run single in Arizona’s three-run third for a 6-0 lead.

CARDINALS 8, REDS 2: Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading St. Louis over visiting Cincinnati.

It was a makeup for an April 29 game that was postponed because of severe weather.

Grichuk hit his second homer in two games since being recalled from Triple-A. The two-run drive in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season.

Michael Wacha (4-3), who began the day with an 8.17 ERA over his last seven starts, limited the Reds to one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Brandon Finnegan (1-1) was activated off the disabled list after missing more than two months because of a shoulder problem. The lefty exited in the fourth because of a strained left triceps.

Tommy Pham had two hits, walked twice and scored three runs. Paul DeJong added three hits.

