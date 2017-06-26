NEW YORK — Russell Westbrook won the NBA’s MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.

The Oklahoma City All-Star joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season, leading the Thunder into the playoffs after Kevin Durant left for Golden State.

Westbrook beat out Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard for the league’s top honor.

He ended the two-year reign of Stephen Curry, who last season was the league’s first unanimous MVP.

Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks won the rookie of the year award.

Brogdon beat out finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brogdon was a second-round pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game while helping the Bucks reach the playoffs.

Embiid had the strongest stats, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.45 blocks, but was limited to 31 games because of injuries.

Houston guard Eric Gordon won the sixth man of the year award in his first year as a reserve.

Gordon beat out Rockets teammate Lou Williams and former NBA finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the award given to the league’s top player off the bench.

Gordon set an NBA single-season record for most 3-pointers off the bench, helping the high-scoring Rockets make more shots behind the arc than any team in history.

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Celtics legend Bill Russell received the first lifetime achievement award, responding with some trash talk and then praise for the big men who honored him.

Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo presented the honor to Russell, who won 11 championships as a player with the Celtics and went on to become the NBA’s first black coach.

Russell pointed at them and said he would kick all their butts. After a long laugh from the crowd that was standing and cheering, Russell told the other centers that “you have no idea how much respect I have for you guys.”

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won the most improved player award and Houston’s Mike D’Antoni was named coach of the year.

HORNETS: At 31 and entering his 14th NBA season, eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard says his best basketball is ahead of him.

Wearing a teal suit with black trim, a smiling Howard insisted he can return to being a dominant center with the Charlotte Hornets, where he will be reunited with Coach Steve Clifford and play for one of his childhood heroes, team owner Michael Jordan.

“A lot of people have written me off, which is great because it’s going to make me work even harder,” Howard said during his introductory news conference. “I’m just looking forward to this opportunity because I have a lot left in the tank.”

This will be Howard’s third team in three seasons.

The Atlanta Hawks, his hometown team, traded him to Charlotte one year into a three-year, $74 million contract.

CAVALIERS: Chauncey Billups isn’t sure if it’s time to jump back into the NBA.

Nearly a week after first meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Billups has not yet decided whether to join Cleveland’s front office, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers’ basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups met twice last week with Gilbert, who is also looking for a new general manager after parting ways with David Griffin. The sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension following Cleveland’s third straight trip to the NBA finals. The person says there’s no timetable on a decision.

A five-time All-Star, Billups, who has no executive experience, would have to uproot his family in Denver to take the job. He also has to consider other factors, including the possibility that LeBron James could leave as a free agent after next season.

TIMBERWOLVES: Minnesota waived veteran forward Jordan Hill, clearing another $4 million in salary cap room as free agency approaches.

