The Dallas Stars acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade Monday night with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The deal was announced less than a week after the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.

Methot, 32, has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million.

The Stars also placed goalie Antti Niemi on waivers with the intention of buying out the final year of his contract, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Stars have not announced the move, which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Niemi is due to make $4.5 million next season but would be bought out at $3 million spread over two years. The ninth-year player, who won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, is coming off a disappointing season in which he went 12-12-4 and had a 3.30 goals-against average in 37 games.

He became the odd-man out in Dallas behind Kari Lehtonen and Ben Bishop after Bishop was acquired in a trade last month. Dallas has until Saturday to sign Bishop before he’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

Dallas re-signed rookie defenseman Esa Lindell to a two-year, $4.4 million contract and forward Mark McNeill to a one-year deal. Lindell had six goals and 18 points in 73 games during his first full NHL season.

OILERS: Edmonton signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension.

Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games last season, finishing with seven goals, 17 assists and 101 penalty minutes.

BLUES: St. Louis did not extend a qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov, making the 2012 No. 1 overall pick an unrestricted free agent.

Yakupov, 23, had just nine points in 40 games last season after four years with the Edmonton Oilers. The Russian winger has never had more than 33 points in a season.

The Blues tendered qualifying offers to five other restricted free agents: defensemen Colton Parayko and Petteri Lindbohm, forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Oskar Sundqvist and goaltender Jordan Binnington. St. Louis re-signed forward Wade Megan to a one-year, two-way contract.

Monday was the deadline for clubs to extend offers to ensure the right of first refusal or draft choice compensation should players sign an offer sheet with another team.

HURRICANES: Carolina agreed to terms with forward Derek Ryan on a one-year contract.

Ryan, 30, will make $1.425 million this season. He had career bests with 11 goals, 18 assists and 29 points in 2016-17.

WILD: Minnesota agreed with defenseman Gustav Olofsson on a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

Olofsson was one of eight restricted free agents who received qualifying offers from the Wild. He will make $675,000 this season and $775,000 next season.

LIGHTNING: Tampa Bay re-signed defenseman Andrei Sustr and forward Yanni Gourde and made qualifying offers to nine other players, including forwards Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat.

Sustr agreed to a one-year, $1.95 million contract. He appeared in 80 games last season, finishing with three goals and 14 points.

General Manager Steve Yzerman says Gourde signed a two-year contract worth $1 million per season. The 25-year-old played in 20 games last season, scoring six goals.

In addition to Johnson and Palat, goalie Kristers Gudlevskis, defensemen Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek and forwards Michael Bournival, Tye McGinn, Matthew Peca and Tanner Richard got qualifying offers.

