Ryan Hogan’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh drove in Colby Maiola with the go-ahead run, lifting the Sanford Mainers to a 5-3 win over the Keene Swamp Bats in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Monday night at Goodall Park.

Maiola scored on a Shane Hughes sacrifice fly and Connor Aube doubled home Riley Pittman as the Mainers (4-11) scored single runs in the first and fourth to open a 2-0 lead.

Keene (6-10) took the lead with three runs in the fifth, but Sanford tied it in the bottom half when Bryan Sturgis singled home Hughes.

Sanford got its final run in the eighth when Carmine Pagano drove in Jimmy Kerr with a double.

EMPIRE LEAGUE: Nick McHugh had three hits, two RBI and a run scored in leading Puerto Rico (1-2) to a 6-4 win over the Old Orchard Beach Surge (2-1) at The Ballpark.

Kevin Putkonen had two hits and two RBI for OOB, and Eric Frain finished with two hits and two runs scored.

AMERICAN LEGION: Alex Livingston scored the tie-breaking run on a sacrifice fly by Nate Ingalls in the sixth inning, and Griffin Kelley raced home when the throw was misplayed as Yankee Ford (4-2) earned a 3-1 win over Coastal Landscaping (3-2) in Portland.

Riley Bartell singled home Tim Greenlaw to put Coastal ahead in the second inning. Yankee Ford tied it in the third when Ingalls scored on a throwing error.

RMSL: Hunter Owen allowed one hit while striking out nine to lead South Portland (3-1) to a 10-0 win over Gorham (1-2) in a Regency Mortgage Summer League game shortened to five innings in Gorham.

Owen also hit a two-run single during South Portland’s eight-run fourth inning.

• Jack Clark pitched a two-hitter and Zachary Alofs scored three times to lead Nova Seafood (6-0) to an 11-0 victory against Greely (1-4) and a sweep of a doubleheader in Scarborough.

Nova scored four times in the sixth to win the opener, 4-1. Morgan Pratt singled home a run and also scored.

SAILING

AMERICA’S CUP: Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup with a resounding romp against software tycoon Larry Ellison’s two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA.

The underfunded but resourceful Kiwis claimed the oldest trophy in international sports with another dominating light-air sprint around Bermuda’s Great Sound aboard their fast, 50-foot foiling catamaran. New Zealand won 8 of 9 races in the finals.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Petra Kvitova withdrew because of an abdominal injury and No. 4 seed Dominika Cibulkova lost 7-5, 6-4 to Heather Watson in a second-round match in Eastbourne, England.

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer has committed to starting the 2018 season at the international mixed-team tournament in Perth, Australia.

Federer, 35, has cut back on the number of tournaments he plays in order to prolong his career, but he played in this year’s Hopman Cup and it proved an ideal tune-up for the Australian Open, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the final to end a Grand Slam drought stretching back to Wimbledon in 2012.

GOLF

DALY INJURED: Two-time major champion John Daly withdrew from this week’s U.S. Senior Open in Peabody, Massachusetts, because of a shoulder injury.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.