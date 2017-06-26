A Westbrook teenager, missing since Friday night, has been found.

Police confirmed 15-year-old Jaedyn Smith, who was last seen around 10:20 p.m. Friday on King Street in Westbrook, is safe. The announcement came less than one hour after an initial news release about Jaedyn’s disappearance.

No other information was immediately available.

While police were still looking for Jaedyn, Westbrook Captain Steven Goldberg confirmed she was the same teenager who was reported missing in October. In that incident, she was last seen by her mother on a Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., but was gone when her mother went to wake her up for school. The Westbrook Police Department also investigated at that time, and she returned home that Saturday afternoon.

Goldberg said it is too early to tell whether this incident fits a pattern with Jaedyn’s disappearance in October.

“After the fact, we’ll worry about that and trying to find long-term solutions and address whatever is going on,” Goldberg said. “Our short-term solution is getting her home safe and sound.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.