The National Weather Service reports that the temperature dipped below freezing to 31 degrees in Escourt Station, on the Canadian border, early Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Bloomer from the National Weather Service said Tuesday that such a cold reading in the summer is “pretty unusual but not unheard of.”

By Tuesday afternoon, however, the cold temperatures were forgotten as powerful thunderstorms moved across the state. On Thursday and Friday, the high temperatures there are expected to be in the low 70s.

