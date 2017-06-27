WALTHAM, Mass. — He is the longest-tenured current member of the Boston Celtics, playing 413 games since being drafted in 2010.

Avery Bradley began his career as a 19-year-old out of Texas with teammates like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Shaquille O’Neal and Rajon Rondo.

When the 2017-18 season begins, Bradley will be entering the final year of his contract, and that makes him a candidate for trade rumors.

As Danny Ainge, the president of basketball operations, continues to try to upgrade the Celtics, just about anything is on the table, and that might include offering Bradley in a deal.

With Isaiah Thomas also set to hit the free-agent market in 2018, it will be difficult for the Celtics to make everyone fit.

Bradley, who turns 27 in the fall, isn’t going to let that possibility bother him.

“That’s another thing that’s out of my control,” said Bradley. “I don’t worry about it. I know if that was the case and I happen to get traded, the Celtics are going to do whatever is best for them and I’m going to have to do whatever is best for me once I’m put in a different situation. I don’t worry about it.

“Our job is to play basketball and not worry about trades. I just try to focus on that.”

There was speculation that if the Celtics kept the No. 1 pick and drafted Markelle Fultz, then Bradley would be moved out of a crowded backcourt.

The team instead traded down to No. 3 and selected small forward Jayson Tatum.

Now, with salary-cap space needing to be opened up for the signing of free-agent Gordon Hayward or a trade involving Paul George, Bradley’s name likely will surface again.

“It’s part of the business and you just have to accept it and understand that your name is going to be thrown in trade talks,” said Bradley. “You could get traded at any time. You just have to be prepared and focus on being the best player you can be.

“It doesn’t matter if you get traded or where you end up. If you’re prepared to be in any situation you should be fine.”

Bradley, who missed 27 games last season with injuries, is putting his faith in Ainge to make the roster better.

“One thing I do know is our front office does a great job,” said Bradley. “Danny Ainge, the coaching staff, the owners, they do a great job of getting the right guys in here. I’m confident that they’ll do whatever’s best for the Celtics. I know there could be some changes (or) there might not be. But they’ll make the best decisions for our team.

“I know Danny will make the best decision. I trust him. All these years I’ve been here, he’s been making the right decisions for our team. No matter what people thought about them at the time, they all worked out.”

Bradley just returned from Trinidad & Tobago, where he held a camp and has others scheduled this summer, including in Tacoma, Washington, and Vancouver.

“This is something that’s very important to me,” said Bradley. “This is my second home. We’re giving back and that’s what it’s all about.”

After taking a couple of weeks off following the season, Bradley said he’s been lifting weights and shooting.

He soon will play pickup games and work on other aspects of his game.

“I’m trying to add some new things to my game to help myself and my team,” said Bradley. “I want to work on finishing at the basket with more floaters, being more consistent. That’s one area that can really help me out.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.