A Maine-based construction firm has been awarded a $23 million contract from the U.S. Navy to make improvements to a dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield received the contract, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine.

“The work done at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has a direct impact on our national security and this contract for Cianbro will help make sure that the shipyard is well-equipped to continue its important mission,” Collins and King said.

The contract provides for the fabrication and installation of several enclosures and passageway sections for a new defueling complex that will support reactor servicing. The work is scheduled to be completed by July 2019.

