Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing last year.

The attorney, whose high-profile clients have included O.J. Simpson, discharged more than $4 million in debt to the Internal Revenue Service in the previous case.

Related Headlines

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

His bankruptcy attorney said Tuesday the new filing aims to resolve liens on his Maine home, personal property, pensions and book royalties and to set up a payment plan.

Bailey was one of Simpson’s attorneys during the former NFL star’s 1995 murder trial, which ended in his acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend.

Bailey also defended a man who claimed to be the Boston Strangler, as well as Dr. Sam Sheppard, who was accused of killing his pregnant wife in Ohio.

Read or Post Comments