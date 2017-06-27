A Kennebunk man was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Justin Riggall, 37, who pleaded guilty in February, was also ordered to undergo three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland by Judge D. Brock Hornby.

Court records show that Riggall handled two pistols his girlfriend purchased at the Kittery Trading Post in February 2016, Acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement.

A couple of weeks after the gun purchase, Riggall was arrested in Biddeford after police officers encountered him driving his truck in a residential neighborhood at about 30 mph as his girlfriend was leaning out of the open passenger side door. Officers recovered two pistols – one of which was loaded – and several shell casings from Riggall’s truck, Murphy said.

Riggall was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2012 conviction in Maine for the misdemeanor crime of domestic violence involving his former spouse.

