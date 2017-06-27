AUBURN — A judge sentenced a Lewiston man Tuesday to 15 years in prison for manslaughter in the suffocation death of his 14-week-old son.

Danny Adams, 26, apologized to the mother of their son before he was sentenced in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

The Sun Journal reported that in December 2014, Adams forced the baby’s pacifier into his mouth, then put the infant in his crib and held his head down so he couldn’t spit it out.

A murder charge was dropped after Adams pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Justice MaryGay Kennedy sentenced Adams to 20 years in prison but suspended a portion of the sentence. She also ordered him to six years of probation when he’s released.

