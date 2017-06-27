AUGUSTA – The Maine Senate voted to repeal the state’s first-in-the nation statewide ranked choice voting law that was approved by voters last November.

The 21-13 vote comes after the state’s high court gave an advisory opinion that ranked-choice voting for members of the Legislature and the governor’s office did not comply with Maine’s constitution, which calls for those offices to be selected by a plurality of voters.

Supporters of the law said the Legislature should move to implement parts of the law that applied ranked-choice voting to congressional elections, which was not found unconstitutional by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and to send a constitutional amendment question back to voters. But opponents of the law have argued that implementing two different types of voting systems in Maine will be both costly and confusing for the state and municipal voting officials and volunteers.

Under the ranked-choice system, voters would rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate had more than 50 percent of votes, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated. Voters who chose the eliminated candidate would have their ballots added to the totals of their second-ranked candidate, and the ballots would be retabulated. The process would continue until one candidate had a clear majority and was declared the winner.

The Maine House of Representatives was expected to take up the repeal bill later Tuesday.

Unlike a constitutional amendment, which needs two-thirds support, the repeal bill only needs majority support in the Legislature to be approved.

This story will be updated.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.