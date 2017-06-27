WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as the Washington Nationals knocked Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

Scherzer (9-5) was dominant in his six innings of work, striking out six with no walks and retiring 16 of the final 17 batters. The right-hander allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April and his streak of 10-plus strikeout games ended at six, but he was in control almost all night.

Arrieta (7-6), on the other hand, struggled with his control as he issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. The 2014 Cy Young winner hadn’t walked more than three batters in a game this season.

REDS 8, BREWERS 6: Joey Votto hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping last-place Cincinnati win at home.

Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun returned after missing 31 games with a strained left calf.

MARLINS 6, METS 3: Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch RBI single in the seventh to put Miami ahead, and Christian Yelich had three hits for the host Marlins.

The 43-year-old Suzuki leads the majors with 12 pinch hits.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 1: Kevin Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and Baltimore won at Toronto.

The Orioles won their third straight and improved to 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.

RANGERS 2, INDIANS 1: Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent Texas to a win at Cleveland.

Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left-field bleachers, and moved into sole possession of 39th place on the all-time homer list.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 3: J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered and Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings as Detroit won at home.

Verlander (5-4) was down 3-0 before getting an out, but didn’t allow another run as the Tigers won their second straight after an eight-game losing streak. He gave up three runs, nine hits and a walk, striking out six.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, PIRATES 2: David Freese misplayed a ground ball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and give Tampa Bay a win at Pittsburgh.

With Souza at first base and no outs, Wilson Ramos hit a hard grounder off Felipe Rivero (3-2) that Freese missed while trying to backhand. Adeiny Hechavarria added a sacrifice fly in the inning, giving him two RBI in his first game since being traded from Miami on Monday.

The Pirates were no-hit through six innings by starter Alex Cobb, but Andrew McCutchen forced extra innings with a two-run double in the ninth.

