An aging bridge between Brunswick and Topsham should be demolished and replaced, not renovated, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

The department and Federal Highway Administration has considered options to fix or replace the Frank J. Wood bridge over the Androscoggin River for years. Local activists have pushed for the department to repair the 86-year old truss bridge and preserve it as a historic structure.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said replacing the bridge with a new span slightly upstream was the preferred alternative. The project is expected to cost $15 million and will take at least 2 1/2 years to complete.

The substantial determining factors for choosing to replace the bridge included the long-term costs of rehabilitation –– approximately double the cost of replacement –– and the improved safety and accommodation of bicycle travel, the department said in a written statement Tuesday.

Choosing a course of action is a “major formal step” but the project still needs to undergo environmental analysis, according to the department.

“This is how we are leaning, but we have to get through the environmental process to be sure,” said MDOT spokesman Ted Talbot.

The heavily-traveled bridge is the main thoroughfare between downtown Brunswick and Topsham, and carries approximately 19,000 vehicles a day. With its advanced age, however, the bridge has begun to show structural problems, identified in multiple engineering reports. Last year heavy trucks were prohibited from using the bridge after an inspection showed “ongoing and fast” deterioration of structural steel.

Four options were considered by the department, including building a new bridge at the same location, estimated to cost $18 million, and two renovation options costing between $17.5-$19.5 million.

The Department of Transportation proposed to replace the bridge more than a year ago but ran into opposition from local activists who wanted to restore and preserve the span. Some worried removing the bridge would affect historic mills and neighborhoods on either side of the river and wanted the bridge itself to be given historic designation.

A spokesman for the group Friends of the Frank J. Wood Bridge did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

The Department has undertaken a federal review to ensure the historic nature of the bridge is considered and is now determining “how best to mitigate any adverse effects the preferred alternative has on historic properties,” Talbot said.

The proposed two lane bridge would be sited slightly upriver from the existing span. Preliminary designs include two travel lanes and sidewalks on either side of the bridge. Depending on its environmental review, the project may go out to bid in late 2018 and construction could start the next year, Talbot said.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

