The Sanford City Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss the future of the Stenton Trust Mill buildings, one of which was gutted by fire last week.

The meeting comes as city officials work to untangle who owns the property and determine who will pay to secure and demolish the hulking structures.

According to city tax records, Gateway Properties LLC, operated by Jonathan Morse, is the current registered owner of the mill, but Morse has denied that he owns the property, City Manager Steven Buck said Monday.

Gateway and Morse purchased the property in 1999, but fell behind on its mortgage payments and property taxes within a decade.

The Savings Bank of Maine was the last entity that paid property taxes for the buildings in 2009, according to the Sanford treasury office, when it cut a check for $15,109.31 to cover the 2006 tax year.

An auction in 2009 yielded a high bidder, Boston Commons Investments LLC, which agreed to pay $210,000 for the property, but the deal fell apart before it could be closed, Buck said.

The York County registry of deeds shows the last entry for the property was at the same time of the auction, when Gardiner Savings Institute moved to foreclose on Nov. 10, 2009, and entered Boston Commons Investments as the high bidder.

But the deed to the property was never transferred, leading to the ongoing confusion over who will be responsible for the property and the clean-up.

The city of Sanford also passed multiple times on foreclosing on the property, which would have made the city its legal owner.

Every year since 2010, Sanford has waived its right to foreclose, according to city documents.

The taxes remain unpaid today.

At last tally, the owner of the building owes Sanford $157,521.72 in unpaid property taxes, not accounting for fees and interest.

There are numerous other liens on the property for water and sewerage fees, as well as liens filed by contractors who claim they were never paid by Gateway Properties for services rendered at the building over the years.

The complex includes two five-story brick and concrete buildings and a one-story connecting structure. The front building, which faces River Street, sustained minor damage from the fire. More than 100 firefighters from 20 communities helped battle the blaze.

Investigators have not released details of how they believe the fire started, but three boys have been charged with one count each of felony arson in connection with the blaze. According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, the flames are believed to have originated on the mill’s third floor and rapidly spread to engulf the entire building.

The boys were ordered detained by a judge on Monday, and are being held at Long Creek Juvenile Youth Development Center in South Portland. All three boys are due back in court on July 27.

There is no bail for juveniles, who must go before a judge to determine whether they will be incarcerated, released temporarily pending the outcome of their cases or admitted to alternative accomodations, such as a treatment program.

All boys denied responsibility for the charge, the equivalent in the juvenile justice system of entering a not guilty plea.

No one answered the door at the homes of two of the boys. A woman who answered the door at the third home ordered a reporter off the property and would not comment further.

