BASEBALL

Mainers cruise to victory against North Adams

Riley Pittman hit a two-run triple and J.T. Pittman added a two-run double Tuesday night as the Sanford Mainers scored four times in the first inning and cruised to a 6-1 home victory over North Adams in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Sanford that was shortened to six innings because of rain.

Colby Maiola added a two-run homer in the second for Sanford (5-11), which won its third straight.

Michael Gulino singled home Bryce Peterson in the fifth for the SteepleCats (7-8).

David Hoar III pitched five innings for his first victory of the year, allowing one run on six hits.

SOCCER

FIFA INVESTIGATION: After years of intrigue about allegedly corrupt World Cup bidding, FIFA published an investigation report that showed how voters exploited the murky system, yet allowed Russia and Qatar to host the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

FIFA published investigator Michael Garcia’s 430-page dossier less than 24 hours after Germany’s biggest-selling daily, Bild, began reporting extracts from a leaked copy it received.

The full report verified the broad conclusions of a summary of Garcia’s work published by FIFA in November 2014.

A Russia bid backed by Vladimir Putin gave limited cooperation to Garcia’s team, which found no evidence of undue influence. Putin met six of the 22 FIFA voters before the December 2010 elections.

Qatar’s ultimate victory over the United States tested FIFA’s bid rules to the limit. The bid team used a full range of lavishly funded state and sports agencies, plus advisers who raised Garcia’s suspicions.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic completed just one game of his second-round match against Vasek Pospisil at Eastbourne, England, before rain washed out the day’s play at the Wimbledon warmup event.

First up on Centre Court, the top-seeded Djokovic held serve for 1-0 and was 30-15 up in the second game when the players went off for rain.

In the women’s tournament, second-seeded Simona Halep and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova both were losing 2-1, to Ying-Ying Duan and Mona Barthel respectively.

MURRAY INJURY: Andy Murray withdrew from an exhibition match in London because of a sore hip. Murray’s management company said the move was made as a precaution.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title last year, is still planning to play his second exhibition match at the Aspall Tennis Classic on Friday.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: One of Alberto Contador’s key support riders failed a doping test and was suspended from the Trek-Segafredo team four days before he was slated to start the Tour de France.

The UCI said Andre Cardoso of Portugal was notified that he tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The New Jersey judge presiding over the lawsuit that accuses Eli Manning of memorabilia fraud is a longtime Giants fan who owns two personal seat licenses at MetLife Stadium, according to court records.

The lawyers for the memorabilia collectors who brought the suit filed a motion in May 2015 to ask Superior Court Judge James J. DeLuca to step away from the case because he is a Giants fan. DeLuca declined to recuse himself.

– Staff and news report

