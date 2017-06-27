A Maine State Trooper was slightly injured Monday night when he drove his cruiser into a car that was driving the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Sabattus.

Trooper Lee Vanadestine encountered the car around 10 p.m. as it was driving in a construction area in the southbound lane, according to state police.

Vanadestine pulled his cruiser alongside the car and forced it into the median guardrail after state police received a number of calls reporting the wrong-way driver.

The driver, 67-year-old Steven Burns of Augusta, told troopers he got confused after entering the turnpike at the Sabattus exit. He drove four miles in the wrong direction, according to police.

Vanadestine had bumps and bruises but did not require hospitalization. Burns was not injured.

Troopers did not file any immediate charges against Burns, but the incident will be reviewed, police said.

Troopers also plan to notified the Secretary of State’s Office to have Burns’ driver’s license status reviewed.

