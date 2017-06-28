An osteopathic doctor in Manchester has agreed to pay the government $133,464 to resolve a complaint that he submitted false claims to Medicare.

The civil agreement was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland.

According to the complaint against Dr. Charles G. Landry, claims for evaluation and management services were submitted to Medicare from January 2011 to August 2014. Those services weren’t eligible for payment because they were part of the osteopathic manipulative treatment that Landry provided, the complaint alleges, and Landry received $66,732 in payments for which he wasn’t entitled.

The amount in the settlement reflects twice the amount of payments that the government alleges Landry received improperly.

