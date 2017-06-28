A Fayette woman was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime or injury after police say she rammed her pickup truck into a car and destroyed a garage bay at her ex-husband’s house.

Maine State Police responded to a noise complaint on Gail Road and found the damaged car, according to a complaint dated Wednesday. In ramming Kimberly Fournier’s car, the state police report says, Breanne Hewins, 40, also allegedly destroyed an entire bay and side of the garage.

Hewins also allegedly took Fournier’s mobile phone so she could not immediately call 911.

Hewins was arrested and taken to the Kennebec county jail. Her bail has been set at $5,000 cash or $500 with a Maine Pretrial Services contract.

