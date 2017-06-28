A Biddeford resident had an unexpected guest Tuesday afternoon.

A 5-foot red-tailed boa constrictor was found curled up on the porch at 68 High St. The snake is not native to Maine and is likely an escaped pet or one that was released.

“We got a call at 1:54 in the afternoon from a person reporting a large snake curled up on the front porch of the place,” said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

Animal Control Officer Garth Russell headed over to High Street and was able to capture the snake and put it in a pillow case. It was taken to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk.

Photos of the snake curled up on the porch and of Russell holding the snake were posted on the page for the Southern Maine Animal Control Group, where local animal control officers and animal welfare groups post information about lost pets.

Red-tailed boa constrictors are frequently kept and bred in captivity. They typically grow to a relatively modest 6 to 10 feet long.

Fisk said no one has stepped forward to claim the snake.

