AUGUSTA – With less than 60 hours left on the clock before a state government shutdown, legislative leaders are mulling the latest offer to end the stalemate over Maine’s next two-year budget.

The new proposal assembled by the Republican majority in the Senate includes a funding increase for public schools of $146.7 million, or $35 million more than was being offered by Republicans previously.

The new offer also bumps Maine’s sales tax on hotel and motel lodging from 9 percent to 10 percent to generate additional revenue. That sales tax is also applied to campground visitors, so it could have an impact on those businesses in the height of the summer tourism season.

The issue of school funding has been a key sticking point as some lawmakers look to repeal a 3 percent surcharge on household income over $200,000 that was enacted by voters last fall. Republicans argue that the surcharge, which Republican Gov. Paul LePage has taken to calling a “surtax,” is damaging to many small businesses in Maine and will drive high wage-earners away while making it harder to recruit skilled professionals.

Sen. President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, said the latest proposal includes things that all four of the negotiating caucuses, including House Republicans, Senate Republicans, House Democrats and Senate Democrats, have said they want to see in a final package. The school funding amount falls significantly short of House Democrats’ original demands that the budget include an amount equal to what would be raised by the surcharge, an estimated $320 million over the two-year budget span.

House Democrats have previously said they would settle for an additional $200 million for schools. The surcharge was added by voters to ensure the state funds public schools at 55 percent of their costs, a level of support that was also mandated by voters in 2003 but has never been attained.

The new Republican offer also includes $15 million in new funding to boost the wages of direct care workers employed in group homes for the developmentally disabled who are reimbursed through MaineCare.

The details of the offer were released during a meeting of a special six-member budget panel that was formed to negotiate a deal when talks on the budget-writing Appropriations Committee reached a stalemate earlier this month. The special panel, however, only had 10 days to work and will now have to be reformed, a process which involves votes in both the House and the Senate. Those votes were expected later Wednesday.

It was expected that the same six lawmakers, including Thibodeau, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D- Freeport; Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth and Reps. Aaron Frey, D-Bangor and Tom Winsor, R-Norway, would be reappointed to the special panel.

The Legislature needs to get a budget that can gain two-thirds support in both chambers in order to become law by the end of the fiscal year at midnight Friday. A two-thirds majority would be needed to overcome a veto by LePage, who has said he will reject any bill that doesn’t repeal the 3 percent income tax surcharge or that exceeds $7.055 billion in total spending.

The latest proposal by Senate Republicans also eliminates a $1 million legal defense fund that LePage had requested in his budget.

This story will be updated.

